Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Day-to-day with jammed knee
Drury exited Wednesday's game prematurely with a jammed right knee.
Drury was 1-1 with two walks before Nick Ahmed subbed in at shortstop and Chris Owings slid over to fill in at second base. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, as the Diamondbacks are considering him day-to-day, but Owings and Ahmed would likely stick to those respective roles should Drury miss any time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Exits game prematurely•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Records three hits Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Reaches base four times Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Drives in another run in loss•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...