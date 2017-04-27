Drury exited Wednesday's game prematurely with a jammed right knee.

Drury was 1-1 with two walks before Nick Ahmed subbed in at shortstop and Chris Owings slid over to fill in at second base. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, as the Diamondbacks are considering him day-to-day, but Owings and Ahmed would likely stick to those respective roles should Drury miss any time.