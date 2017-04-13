Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Drives in another run in loss
Drury went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
Drury left four men on base over the course of the evening, but he also managed to bring home half of the Diamondbacks' runs with one swing of the bat. Despite the relatively meager showing, the 24-year-old's batting average is still at an excellent .344 mark, and although he hasn't flashed much power in the early going, it's hard to complain about six RBI in nine games combined with such a good average.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Scores three runs, drives in two Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Drives in run in Wednesday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Wins starting second base job•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Working on agility•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Hitting second in first exhibition of 2017•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...