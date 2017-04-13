Drury went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Drury left four men on base over the course of the evening, but he also managed to bring home half of the Diamondbacks' runs with one swing of the bat. Despite the relatively meager showing, the 24-year-old's batting average is still at an excellent .344 mark, and although he hasn't flashed much power in the early going, it's hard to complain about six RBI in nine games combined with such a good average.