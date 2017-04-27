Drury was lifted from Wednesday's contest against the Padres after landing awkwardly on his right leg, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Drury was 1-for-1 with two walks before being forced out of the game with the injury. Nick Ahmed subbed in at shortstop while Chris Owings slid over to fill in at second base. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this point, so consider him day-to-day until the Diamondbacks release more information about his status.