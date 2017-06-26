Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Heads to bench Monday
Drury is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Drury went just 1-for-11 (.091) over the first three games of the series, so he'll get a breather for Monday's series finale. Chris Owings is starting at the keystone in his place, opening up a spot for Nick Ahmed to slide into the lineup at shortstop.
