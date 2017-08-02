Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Held out Wednesday

Drury is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.

With the multitude of injuries plaguing the Diamondbacks' middle infield, Drury seems to be in line for a bit more playing time, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday as his struggles at the plate continue. Daniel Descalso will pick up a start at second base in his place.

