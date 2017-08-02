Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Held out Wednesday
Drury is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
With the multitude of injuries plaguing the Diamondbacks' middle infield, Drury seems to be in line for a bit more playing time, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday as his struggles at the plate continue. Daniel Descalso will pick up a start at second base in his place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Makes first start at third base•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out again Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Sitting out Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Left out of Thursday lineup•
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...