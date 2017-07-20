Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Left out of Thursday lineup

Drury is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

Drury rarely plays a full week's worth of games, despite his versatility in the field, as the Diamondbacks continue to mix and match second base and shortstop between Drury, Chris Owings and Ketel Marte. The latter two are starting up the middle Thursday, in fact. Drury's deep-league fantasy owners must continue monitoring his lineup status.