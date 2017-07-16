Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Not starting Sunday
Drury is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Drury will head to the bench for the first time in the second half, allowing Chris Owings to start at second while Ketel Marte gets the nod at shortstop. It's been an average month of July for the infielder, who is 8-for-31 at the plate with just two RBI.
