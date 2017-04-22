Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Saturday's lineup
Drury is out of Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers.
He has started 16 of the first 19 games of the season, hitting .293/.339/.379, and has not yet hit a home run or successfully stolen a base (0-for-1). Daniel Descalso will start at second base and hit sixth.
