Drury is out of Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers.

He has started 16 of the first 19 games of the season, hitting .293/.339/.379, and has not yet hit a home run or successfully stolen a base (0-for-1). Daniel Descalso will start at second base and hit sixth.

