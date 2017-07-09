Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Sunday's lineup

Drury is out of Sunday's lineup against the Reds.

He will start the final game of the first half on the bench, with Ketel Marte starting at shortstop and Chris Owings sliding over to second base. With Marte's recent promotion, Drury seems to be in line for slightly less playing time in the second half.

