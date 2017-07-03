Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Produces two hits in series finale
Drury went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.
Drury's one-out single in the bottom of the ninth helped ignite a Diamondbacks attack that had been dormant for most of the afternoon, as Chris Iannetta followed up with a double before Ketel Marte drove Drury home for the game-winning run. After he doubled earlier in the contest, Drury cashed in on his first multi-hit effort since June 21, ending a 3-for-28 drought at the plate in between.
