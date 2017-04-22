Drury went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 13-5 win over the Dodgers.

It's the first multi-hit outing for Drury since April 8, concluding a 10-game stretch where he'd gone just 5-for-36 at the dish. In collecting two walks as well Friday, Drury matched his combined output from his previous 15 games this season. The Diamondbacks would probably like to see Drury show some improved plate discipline, but he's still fairly secure in his everyday starting role at second base.