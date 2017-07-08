Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Reaches base four times
Drury went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs during Friday's win over the Reds.
The second baseman is turning in a serviceable fantasy campaign and projects to remain a viable asset hitting in the heart of the dangerous Arizona lineup. Drury is now up to a .287/.334/.465 slash line with eight homers, 40 RBI and 30 runs.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Produces two hits in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Brings home six in Coors Field special•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Hit streak reaches eight games•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Stays hot Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...