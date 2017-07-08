Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Reaches base four times

Drury went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs during Friday's win over the Reds.

The second baseman is turning in a serviceable fantasy campaign and projects to remain a viable asset hitting in the heart of the dangerous Arizona lineup. Drury is now up to a .287/.334/.465 slash line with eight homers, 40 RBI and 30 runs.

