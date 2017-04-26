Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Records three hits Tuesday
Drury went 3-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres.
Drury was one of six Diamondbacks batters to record at least two hits, and it's already the fifth multi-hit game of the campaign for the 24-year-old. If there's one criticism that can be levied at a hitter who's batting .300 on the season, it's that Drury's strikeouts are beginning to mount. He's now whiffed seven times in his last seven games, which count but his average at risk of falling once his .382 BABIP normalizes.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Reaches base four times Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Drives in another run in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Scores three runs, drives in two Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...