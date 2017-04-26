Drury went 3-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres.

Drury was one of six Diamondbacks batters to record at least two hits, and it's already the fifth multi-hit game of the campaign for the 24-year-old. If there's one criticism that can be levied at a hitter who's batting .300 on the season, it's that Drury's strikeouts are beginning to mount. He's now whiffed seven times in his last seven games, which count but his average at risk of falling once his .382 BABIP normalizes.