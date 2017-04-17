Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Takes seat Tuesday
Drury is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers.
Drury is off to a nice start to the season, slashing .295/.311/.386 through 13 games, but he'll take a breather after playing in nine straight games. Daniel Descalso will take over at second base for the game.
