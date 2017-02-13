Matusz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After three years of quality work in a setup role for the Orioles, the bottom fell out for Matusz in 2016. The 30-year-old opened last season on the DL while nursing a back injury and didn't look the same upon returning, serving up 14 runs over a combined nine innings at the big-league level with the Orioles and Cubs. Assuming he enters spring training in better health, Matusz could return to form and claim a 40-man roster spot for the Diamondbacks, who boast one of the majors' weaker bullpens.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola