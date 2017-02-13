Matusz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After three years of quality work in a setup role for the Orioles, the bottom fell out for Matusz in 2016. The 30-year-old opened last season on the DL while nursing a back injury and didn't look the same upon returning, serving up 14 runs over a combined nine innings at the big-league level with the Orioles and Cubs. Assuming he enters spring training in better health, Matusz could return to form and claim a 40-man roster spot for the Diamondbacks, who boast one of the majors' weaker bullpens.