Rivero re-signed with the Diamondbacks on a minor league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 28-year-old slashed .277/.316/.484 with 19 home runs in 124 games with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in 2016. He briefly made it to the majors in 2014 with Boston, but only lasted four games. This is primarily a signing to provide depth at the hot corner.