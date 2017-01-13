Herrmann (hand) agreed to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. He appears poised to open the year as the Diamondbacks' starting catcher. Despite his impressive play in limited time last season (117 wRC+ in 166 plate appearances), Herrmann does not project to hit enough to be valuable in most one-catcher formats. His 2016 season ended prematurely because of a broken hand, but he is expected to be ready to go for spring training.