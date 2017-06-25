Herrmann drove in three runs and went 2-for-4 with one run scored Saturday against the Phillies.

After a run-scoring single in the sixth, Herrmann followed that with a two-run double the next inning. He's started just eight games this month, appearing in 13, and struggled entering Saturday (.161 batting average in 31 June at-bats), so he'll likely continue to earn only sporadic playing time behind Chris Iannetta and Jeff Mathis.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories