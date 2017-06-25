Herrmann drove in three runs and went 2-for-4 with one run scored Saturday against the Phillies.

After a run-scoring single in the sixth, Herrmann followed that with a two-run double the next inning. He's started just eight games this month, appearing in 13, and struggled entering Saturday (.161 batting average in 31 June at-bats), so he'll likely continue to earn only sporadic playing time behind Chris Iannetta and Jeff Mathis.