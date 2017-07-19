Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Flashes pop, but still hitting .180
Herrmann went 1-for-4 with a homer, a walk, two RBI and two runs against the Reds on Tuesday.
He's still only hitting .180, but Herrmann is at least consistently getting opportunities to play -- even if mostly as a pinch hitter. Despite not being a regular starter by any means, he's appeared in 18 of Arizona's last 19 games. Of course, he's only gone 9-for-45 (.200) in that span.
