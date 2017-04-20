Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Goes 0-for-3 in rare start in left field
Herrmann started in left field in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Padres, going hitless and striking out once in three at-bats.
Herrmann has only started in four of the Diamondbacks' 16 games this season, with two of his nods coming in left field and the other two coming at catcher. His versatility should help him maintain a spot on the 25-man roster so long as the Diamondbacks don't have any pressing needs to call up extra pitchers, but it will likely take an injury or two to the outfield or catching ranks before he sees everyday at-bats. Herrmann hasn't made a case for more playing time in any case by going 3-for-20 at the dish on the season.
