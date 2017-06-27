Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Homers, draws two walks in leadoff spot
Herrmann went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.
Manager Torey Lovullo gave several key regulars the day off in the series finale, which allowed Herrmann to slot in atop the lineup. Herrmann immediately made an impact with a leadoff blast in the first inning, and would plate another run in the second with a bases-loaded walk. Herrmann should continue to draw a handful of starts per week in the Diamondbacks' three-headed timeshare at catcher, but it may take an injury to Jeff Mathis or Chris Iannetta before he earns steady at-bats.
