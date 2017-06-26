Diamondbacks' Chris Herrmann: Leading off Monday
Herrmann is starting in left field and leading off Monday against the Phillies.
Herrmann has notched multi-hit games in his last two starts, so manager Torey Lovullo will see what the 29-year-old can do at the top of the order as he rests some of his regulars. Herrmann is still stuck in a timeshare with Jeff Mathis and Chris Iannetta, so don't expect him to see regular at-bats.
