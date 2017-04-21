Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Collects two hits in Thursday's loss
Iannetta went 2-for-4 with a double an a run in the Diamondbacks 4-1 loss to the Padres on Thursday.
The veteran backstop has been sharing starts behind the plate with Jeff Mathis, but the former has been performing above expectations thus far, as he's currently batting .280 with a five-game hit streak to his credit. However, it's unrealistic to expect this production to continue given his high .333 BABIP, especially if this pattern of sporadic playing time continues.
