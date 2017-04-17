Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Launches first home run of campaign
Iannetta went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
Iannetta has been splitting time behind the plate with Jeff Mathis, which limits the fantasy value of both backstops. Iannetta is most certainly the better hitter, but without more consistent at-bats, he's nothing more than a fringe asset in most settings. However, calling Chase Field home could help his power numbers, and Iannetta boasts a .355 wOBA against left-handed pitchers dating back to 2014. He has sneaky upside against southpaws for daily contests.
