Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Out of lineup Saturday
Iannetta is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
The Diamondbacks continue to rotate Iannetta, Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann behind the plate, and that is unlikely to change even with Iannetta posting an .833 OPS to this point. He's batting .267/.353/.633 in June.
