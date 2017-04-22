Iannetta entered Friday's 13-5 win over the Dodgers as a pinch-hitter, singling and walking in his two plate appearances and driving in two runs.

Iannetta has been hot at the plate lately, going 7-for-17 with two homers, a double, three walks, five RBI and five runs during that span. However, that production has come over the span of 10 games, as he still remains stuck in a timeshare with Jeff Mathis at catcher. Mathis is a non-entity at the plate, but he's among the best catchers in baseball at framing pitches, so it's unlikely that he'll cede significant at-bats to Iannetta in the immediate future. As a result, Iannetta's usefulness remains best reserved for NL-only or deep two-catcher leagues.