Iannetta went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.

Iannetta's two-run double in the sixth inning was certainly nice, but he narrowly missed out on a bigger night after the Cardinals' Tommy Pham robbed the catcher of another extra-base knock in the second inning with a slick catch against the center-field wall. The Diamondbacks had used either Chris Herrmann or Jeff Mathis behind the plate in each of the previous three contests, but it still appears Iannetta is Option 1A in the team's three-headed catching timeshare.