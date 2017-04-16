Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Returns to lineup Sunday
Iannetta is back in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Iannetta hasn't made a start since Tuesday, as Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann have each received starts behind the plate. Though Iannetta and Mathis are expected to see a timeshare, this will be Iannetta's fourth start of the year, while Mathis already has seven starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Sits out Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Left out of lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Primed to begin season in timeshare•
-
Chris Iannetta: Signs with Diamondbacks•
-
Chris Iannetta: Talking with Blue Jays•
-
Chris Iannetta: Heads into free agency Thursday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...