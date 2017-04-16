Iannetta is back in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

Iannetta hasn't made a start since Tuesday, as Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann have each received starts behind the plate. Though Iannetta and Mathis are expected to see a timeshare, this will be Iannetta's fourth start of the year, while Mathis already has seven starts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories