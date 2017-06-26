Diamondbacks' Chris Iannetta: Takes seat Monday
Iannetta is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
Iannetta will head to the bench for a third straight game as he continues to split time behind the dish with Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann. Mathis will get the start behind the plate.
