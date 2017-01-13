Owings signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

The 25-year-old middle infielder faces a job battle this spring, as he, Nick Ahmed, Brandon Drury and Ketel Marte will be competing for two starting spots. Owings is considered the favorite to start at shortstop in 2017, but his 86 wRC+ and subpar defense last season certainly opens the door for competition.