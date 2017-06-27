Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Brings hit streak up to 12 games

Owings went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

The pair of knocks improved Owings' hit streak to a season-best 12 games, but the 25-year-old hasn't seen a dramatic spike in his fantasy production as a result. He's recorded multiple hits in only two of those 12 contests and is batting .292 over that span, which is right on par with his season-long average.