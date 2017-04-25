Owings went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a stolen base in Monday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

The homer was his second on the season, and Owings has now driven in 13 runs and has five stolen bases to go along with a .319/.356/.464 slash line. The 25-year-old super-utility player is one of the more underrated fantasy commodities in baseball. He can contribute modestly in the home run and RBI departments while also providing 20-steal speed in deep mixed formats.