Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Does it all Monday night
Owings went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a stolen base in Monday's 7-6 win over the Padres.
The homer was his second on the season, and Owings has now driven in 13 runs and has five stolen bases to go along with a .319/.356/.464 slash line. The 25-year-old super-utility player is one of the more underrated fantasy commodities in baseball. He can contribute modestly in the home run and RBI departments while also providing 20-steal speed in deep mixed formats.
