Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Dons golden sombrero Thursday
Owings went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
After producing at least one hit in all but one of his 19 appearances from June 10 to July 4, Owings has turned in back-to-back hitless efforts, going 0-for-8 with six strikeouts. There's no reason for Owings' fantasy owners to panic given the brevity of the slump, but manager Torey Lovullo could look to give the 25-year-old a day off in one game of the Diamondbacks' three-game set with the Reds to close out the first half.
