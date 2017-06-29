Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Doubles twice, steals base in loss
Owings went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.
The doubles were Owings' 19th and 20th of the season, putting him seven shy of matching the career-best mark he established in 2015. Owings' increased power has helped fuel his breakout season, and fortunately for fantasy owners, it hasn't resulted in him sacrificing productivity on the basepaths. He's gone 11-for-13 on stolen-base attempts, putting him on track for his second straight 20-steal campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Brings hit streak up to 12 games•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits three-run shot•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Smacks eighth round tripper•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Receives breather Sunday•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....