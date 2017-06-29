Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Doubles twice, steals base in loss

Owings went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The doubles were Owings' 19th and 20th of the season, putting him seven shy of matching the career-best mark he established in 2015. Owings' increased power has helped fuel his breakout season, and fortunately for fantasy owners, it hasn't resulted in him sacrificing productivity on the basepaths. He's gone 11-for-13 on stolen-base attempts, putting him on track for his second straight 20-steal campaign.