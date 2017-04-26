Owings went 2-for-4 with three RBI and one run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres.

Owings was caught stealing for the first time all season, but that won't diminish what was another excellent night for the versatile 25-year-old, who has been a standout performer through the Diamondbacks' first 22 games. The Padres won't be sad to bid adieu to Owings when they leave Arizona following Thursday's game, as he's already racked up four hits and seven RBI in the first two games of the series.