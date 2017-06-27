Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Gets breather Tuesday

Owings is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Despite riding a 12-game hitting streak, Owings will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest. Nick Ahmed will take over at shortstop in his absence.

