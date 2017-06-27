Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Gets breather Tuesday
Owings is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Despite riding a 12-game hitting streak, Owings will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest. Nick Ahmed will take over at shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Brings hit streak up to 12 games•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hits three-run shot•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Smacks eighth round tripper•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Turns in two hits Saturday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....