Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Heads to bench Sunday
Owings is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Owings is off to a very encouraging start to the 2017 season, but will head to the bench Sunday against Brandon McCarthy and the Dodgers. Nick Ahmed will take over as the starting shortstop in his absence.
