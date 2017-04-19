Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Not in lineup Wednesday
Owings is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.
This will be just the third time Owings will head to the bench this season, as Nick Ahmed takes over at shortstop in his stead. The 25-year-old is enjoying a nice start to the season, going 16-for-52 (.308) with six RBI and four stolen bases through 14 games.
