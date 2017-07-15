Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Scores twice, steals base Friday

Owings went 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.

Owings also reached base a third time when he was hit by a pitch for the first time all season. The shortstop may have missed out on All-Star nod, but he still remains in the midst of the best season of his career. His .294 average is 17 points better than his previous career best, and his 12 home runs nearly match his total (15) from the past three seasons combined.