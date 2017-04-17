Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Slaps two singles against Dodgers
Owings went 2-for-4 in his return to the lineup Sunday against Los Angeles.
Owings took a seat Saturday but was right back to business Sunday. He's now sporting a .356/.383/.489 slash line with four runs, a home run, six RBI and four stolen bases. His cross-category profile and multi-position eligibility makes Owings a nice depth piece for your roster in deep settings.
