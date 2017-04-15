Owings is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.

After starting 10 of the Diamondbacks' first 11 games, Owings will take a breather as Nick Ahmed gets the nod at shortstop. Owings is off to a nice start to the season, going 14-for-41 (.341) with one homer, six RBI and four stolen bases. He should find himself back in the lineup for Sunday's matchup.