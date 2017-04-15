Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Takes seat Saturday
Owings is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.
After starting 10 of the Diamondbacks' first 11 games, Owings will take a breather as Nick Ahmed gets the nod at shortstop. Owings is off to a nice start to the season, going 14-for-41 (.341) with one homer, six RBI and four stolen bases. He should find himself back in the lineup for Sunday's matchup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Blasts first homer in Sunday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Gets on base, runs wild in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Hitting second, manning RF Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Will bat seventh Tuesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...