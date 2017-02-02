Owings will see time in the outfield corners during spring training, The Arizona Republic reports.

Owings filled a void in center following an injury to A.J. Pollock in 2016. The reports suggests Owings could be an option to start in place of outfielder David Peralta against lefties while keeping 26-year-old Nick Ahmed in the lineup at shortstop. Owings hit .277 in 466 plate appearances across 119 games in 2017, also swiping 21 bases in 25 attempts. The 25-year-old has also appeared at second base during his time in Arizona, so it seems he could be in line fill a sort of super-utility role to begin 2017.