Diamondbacks' Chris Owings: Up to 12 homers

Owings went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Sunday's win over Colorado.

Owings had flashed signs through his first few tours of the majors, but he's put it all together in 2017 with a .297/.332/.507 slash line, 12 bombs, 49 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 37 runs. He's recently settled into the five-hole of the lineup behind Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb, which projects favorably moving forward. However, it wouldn't be shocking if he struggled to maintain his current career-best pace.