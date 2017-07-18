Walker, 26, is hitting .307 and maintains a .964 OPS across 403 plate appearances with Triple-A Reno this season.

Walker has been one of the top performers in all of the minors this season, with his 89 RBI and 22 home runs ranking first and third, respectively, across all leagues. However, with the Pacific Coast League skewing very hitter friendly and Walker in the midst of his fourth straight season at Triple-A, his overwhelming statistics do little to change his standing as a non-prospect. The Diamondbacks seemingly validated that thinking this past spring, when they removed Walker from the 40-man roster and outrighted him to Reno after he went unclaimed off waivers.