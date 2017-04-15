Reed has a 1.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in two starts for Low-A Kane County.

He missed the final seven weeks of the 2016 season with an undisclosed injury, but is back to game action this year. He really struggled after a promotion to High-A last season, but that could have been related to whatever injury ended his season. If he continues to miss bats at a high rate in Low-A, he should once again be tested with a promotion to High-A.