Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Cedes second straight start Thursday
Descalso is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
With Los Angeles trotting a lefty out to the mound for the second day in a row, Descalso will follow suit and retreat to the bench. Rey Fuentes will log a start in left field in his place.
