Descalso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Descalso made the ninth inning a little more interesting by delivering the three-run blast off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, but after walking Jake Lamb, Jansen struck out Chris Herrmann to end the Diamondbacks' threat. While Descalso is best suited for a utility job, it appears he'll hold down a near-everyday role in left field for the foreseeable future after Yasmany Tomas suffered a groin strain during his rehab assignment and is facing an uncertain return timeline.

