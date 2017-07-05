Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Connects on three-run homer
Descalso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Descalso made the ninth inning a little more interesting by delivering the three-run blast off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, but after walking Jake Lamb, Jansen struck out Chris Herrmann to end the Diamondbacks' threat. While Descalso is best suited for a utility job, it appears he'll hold down a near-everyday role in left field for the foreseeable future after Yasmany Tomas suffered a groin strain during his rehab assignment and is facing an uncertain return timeline.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Contributes another multi-hit effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Drives in three runs Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Leading off Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...