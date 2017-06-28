Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Contributes another multi-hit effort
Descalso went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.
It's the fourth straight contest that Descalso has produced at least four hits. While Descalso lacks the power most teams prefer from an outfield spot, so long as he remains reasonably productive at the dish, he should hold down the fort as the Diamondbacks' primary left fielder until Yasmany Tomas (groin) is cleared to return from the disabled list.
