Descalso went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

After delivering the walk-off hit Sunday, Descalso continued to thrive in the series finale, finishing with his third multi-hit game in a row. Descalso is hitting .262 and has supplied 13 RBI and nine runs in June while serving as the Diamondbacks' primary left fielder with Yasmany Tomas (groin) sidelined. Once both Tomas and A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) are cleared to come off the disabled list, Descalso will likely see his opportunities dwindle considerably.