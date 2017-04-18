Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Goes hitless in starting role Monday
Descalso failed to record a hit and struck out twice in four at-bats in Monday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
With manager Torey Lovullo giving regular second baseman Brandon Drury a day off, Descalso picked up his third start in four games, but it did little to wake up his quiet bat. Descalso is off to a 3-for-22 (.136 average) start to the season and figures to offer the Diamondbacks more value through his positional versatility than his offensive contributions.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Set for bench role•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Signs one-year contract with Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Daniel Descalso: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rockies' Daniel Descalso: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Daniel Descalso: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Daniel Descalso: Homers, scores twice against former team•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...