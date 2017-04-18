Descalso failed to record a hit and struck out twice in four at-bats in Monday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

With manager Torey Lovullo giving regular second baseman Brandon Drury a day off, Descalso picked up his third start in four games, but it did little to wake up his quiet bat. Descalso is off to a 3-for-22 (.136 average) start to the season and figures to offer the Diamondbacks more value through his positional versatility than his offensive contributions.